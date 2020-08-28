CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter worth $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

