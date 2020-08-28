Cowen Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $20.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $18.70 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 23,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.