Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.