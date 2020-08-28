Couchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,593.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $8,856.99 and approximately $1,593.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 62.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.35 or 0.05404218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,299,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

