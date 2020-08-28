Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

