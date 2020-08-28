Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $408.93 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $408.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $7.45 or 0.00065033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,458.95 or 0.99987118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003068 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,067,645 coins and its circulating supply is 202,283,042 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.