Cormark Raises Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$1.70

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight Capital set a C$1.80 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 117.50. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

