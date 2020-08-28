Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells $126,871.80 in Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.43 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,717,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 840,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 380,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

