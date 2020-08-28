Contrasting TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TrovaGene alerts:

This table compares TrovaGene and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $250,000.00 340.46 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -2.76 Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrovaGene.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TrovaGene and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

TrovaGene presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.85%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats TrovaGene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.