Contrasting PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Columbia Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.21, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 69.51%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% -0.08% -0.01% Columbia Property Trust -10.36% -1.16% -0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Columbia Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.59 $226.36 million $2.42 7.31 Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 4.89 $9.20 million $1.50 8.22

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Columbia Property Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

