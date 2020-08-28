Contrasting H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H. Lundbeck A/S- shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

H. Lundbeck A/S- has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S- and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S- 1 1 3 0 2.40 SJM 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and SJM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S- $2.55 billion 2.58 $399.78 million N/A N/A SJM $5.37 billion 1.48 $251.90 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S- has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S- and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S- 11.07% 22.44% 10.92% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S- beats SJM on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. H. Lundbeck A/S was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment engages in the hotel business; and provision of catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, and human resources and project management, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

