Content Value Network (CVNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $323,499.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

