Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00065033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,458.95 or 0.99987118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

