Comparing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) & Avid Technology (NYSE:AVID)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bill.com and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $80.90, suggesting a potential downside of 23.72%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Avid Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -17.73% -17.32% -1.44% Avid Technology 3.87% -7.75% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $108.35 million 71.05 -$7.31 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $411.79 million 0.85 $7.60 million $0.36 22.17

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Bill.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

