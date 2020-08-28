CoinFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,328.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $383,905.73 and $4,328.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, FCoin, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, FCoin, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

