CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $176.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,943,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

