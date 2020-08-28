CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBGPY. Investec downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

