Clive Watson Buys 35,000 Shares of City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) Stock

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) insider Clive Watson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($30,641.58).

CPC stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. City Pub Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.43 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

