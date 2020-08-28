Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,030,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

