CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 5.5%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.58. 1,556,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,054,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

