Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Clarus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Clarus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,139 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Clarus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.