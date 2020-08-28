City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE CIO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

