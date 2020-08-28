Citigroup Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Neutral

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

CQP stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

