Citigroup Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $4,664,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,086.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 43.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $356,158,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 143.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,413,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

