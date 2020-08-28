Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 6%

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 1,011,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,658,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIDM. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

