CIBC Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$7.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

CWX stock opened at C$7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.45.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$412.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

