CIBC Increases Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.85

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

