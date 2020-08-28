CIBC Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.
Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
