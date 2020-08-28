CIBC Boosts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$256.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

