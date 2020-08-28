CIBC Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.61.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

