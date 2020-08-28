CIBC Boosts Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $58.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target raised by CIBC from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSB. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Norbord’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norbord will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Norbord’s payout ratio is -40.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 5,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the second quarter valued at $8,443,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Norbord by 341.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter worth about $3,017,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

