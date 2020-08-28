CIBC Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Price Target to $19.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

ACAZF stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

