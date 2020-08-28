Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $116,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

