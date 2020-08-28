Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.
In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $116,000.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
