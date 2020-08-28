Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

PLCE opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

