Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.
PLCE opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
