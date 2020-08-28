Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Childrens Place stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

