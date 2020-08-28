Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

