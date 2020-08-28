Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

