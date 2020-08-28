Chad Robert Preiss Sells 11,500 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 107.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 53.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

