Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Centurylink also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

CTL stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Centurylink by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centurylink by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,735,000 after acquiring an additional 127,508 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

