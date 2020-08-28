Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Buys $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LEU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

