CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 1,462,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 752,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

