CCUniverse Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,394.09 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000142 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

