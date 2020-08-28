cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) Trading Down 1.7%

cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:YCBD)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 533,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,414,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

About cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.