Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 777,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 526,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

