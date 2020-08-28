Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $15.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.11 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $14.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $63.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.47 million to $65.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.21 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $95.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,174,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,313,197.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,642 shares of company stock valued at $16,804,099. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock remained flat at $$45.80 during trading on Tuesday. 138,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,260. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $46.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

