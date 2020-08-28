Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $407,454.30 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 8,877 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $407,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL opened at $45.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

