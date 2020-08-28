Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $407,454.30 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 8,877 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $407,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL opened at $45.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
