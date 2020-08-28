Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 572,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 534,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $26,710,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.