CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $646,616.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,251 shares in the company, valued at $38,570,519.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,549 shares of company stock worth $24,237,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. FMR LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after buying an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $24,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 953,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CarGurus by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 810,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.