Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of CDLX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,264.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $505,443.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,546.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and have sold 66,378 shares worth $5,145,405. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

