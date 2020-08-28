Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives $11.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

