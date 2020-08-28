Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.56.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,021 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,673 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

